Embiid returns from injury, 76ers beat Heat 99-79 in Game 3

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid inspired the Philadelphia 76ers with his return from a facial injury, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey each scored 21 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 99-79 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Wearing a black mask, Embiid had 18 points and 11 rebounds after missing the first two games of the series. Jimmy Butler scored 33 points for the Heat, who lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia. Embiid sat out the first two games with a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion suffered in the last round.