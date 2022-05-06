F1 star Lewis Hamilton blings out, blasts jewelry crackdown

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is balking at new rules in motorsports against body piercings and jewelry. The FIA governing body has tightened its rules. Formula One drivers may be subject to checks before races amid concerns that jewelry underneath the firesuits might lower their protection. Hamilton is a seven-time F1 champion. He showed up at the Miami Grand Prix wearing every piece of jewelry he could fit on his body in apparent protest. He says he thinks the fight is silly, but he is also prepared to sit out if needed.