Jason Day handles rain, expands lead at Wells Fargo

By BEN NUCKOLS

AP Sports Writer

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Jason Day expected a grind on a rainy day at the Wells Fargo Championship. He got one, but his retooled swing held up for a 3-under 67 that expanded his lead to three shots over Max Homa. Day is seeking his first win since four years ago in this tournament at Quail Hollow. The Wells Fargo moved to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm this year because its usual venue is hosting the Presidents Cup in September. The course has held up well, but the weather couldn’t be much worse for early May in the mid-Atlantic. Homa played with Day and shot 66.