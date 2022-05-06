Kane has hat trick, Oilers roll to 8-2 rout of Kings

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane picked up his first hat trick in a Stanley Cup playoff game, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman each had two goals, and the Edmonton Oilers dominated the Los Angeles Kings for the second straight game, posting a 8-2 victory in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and assist for the Oilers. Cody Ceci had three assists and Mike Smith made 44 saves. Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist while Phillip Danault also scored for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick allowed four goals and made 13 saves while Cal Petersen gave up four goals while making 16 saves. Game 4 is Sunday night in Los Angeles.