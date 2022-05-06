Long leads British Masters by one at halfway stage

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — German golfer Hurly Long is the halfway leader at the British Masters by a stroke. Tournament host Danny Willett is among seven players within two strokes of Long, who is in his first season on the European tour. But consecutive finishes of third and second on tour in February and March make Long believe that experience will stand him in good stead this weekend. Long’s 4-under 68 has him on 9 under par and a shot ahead of Scotland’s Richie Ramsay, Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen and Sweden’s Marcus Kinhalt. Another Dane, Rasmus Hojgaard, is a stroke further back.