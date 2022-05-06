MLB umpire apologizes after ejecting D-backs star Bumgarner

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball veteran umpire Dan Bellino has issued an apology after ejecting Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner from a game this week. The Diamondbacks said it received a copy of Bellino’s apology from MLB. Bellino was giving a routine foreign substance check to Bumgarner following the first inning Wednesday in Miami when the ejection occurred. Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. The 32-year-old pitcher then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches. The 43-year-old Bellino became a full-time member of the MLB umpiring staff in 2011 and worked the World Series last year.