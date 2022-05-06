Triple threat: Hall of Famer Martin honored at Darlington

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Hall of Famer Mark Martin will be a major presence at Darlington Raceway this weekend, just like he usually was throughout his stellar NASCAR career. Martin will have three car paint-schemes in his honor during Darlington’s throwback weekend, which year celebrates NASCAR’s past. Cup drivers Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman will pilot machines that pay to tribute to Martin. Xfinity racer Brett Moffitt’s car throws back to Martin’s rookie NASCAR season. The trio of tributes was enough to lure Martin from his Montana spread to the East Coast for the weekend races.