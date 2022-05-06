Trout, Díaz send Angels past Nats 3-0 for 3rd straight win

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The surging Los Angeles Angels earned a 3-0 victory over the Washington Nationals. Mike Trout hit a two-run double and Jhonathan Díaz pitched five spotless innings in his first start of the season. Shohei Ohtani also drove in a run for the Angels in their third straight victory and 10th in 13 games. Los Angeles is in first place in the AL West after opening a six-game homestand by moving eight games above .500 for the first time since June 2018. Anthony Rendon went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in his first game against the Nationals, his former team.