Van der Poel in pink after winning Giro opener on debut

VISEGRAD, Hungary (AP) — Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel has won the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia and claimed the race’s first maglia rosa on his debut in the Italian grand Tour. The Alpecin-Fenix rider edged out Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay at the end of a chaotic bunch sprint on the uphill finish to the citadel in Visegrád in the first of three stages in Hungary. Pello Bilbao was third at the end of the undulating 195-kilometer route from Budapest. Caleb Ewan had been fighting hard for the win but crashed with less than 200 meters remaining after touching Girmay’s back wheel.