Astros stretch winning streak to 6 with 3-2 win over Tigers

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve homered early, and Michael Brantley tripled in a two-run eighth to help the Houston Astros run their winning streak to a season-best six games with an 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers. The win was manager Dusty Baker’s 2,004th, passing Bruce Bochy (2,003) for 11th on the all-time list. Baker became the 12th manager in MLB history and first Black man to reach 2,000 wins on Tuesday night. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Altuve singled with one out and scored on a triple by Brantley. The Tigers intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez with two outs before Michael Fulmer walked Yuli Gurriel to load the bases. Another walk scored Brantley to put Houston up 3-2.