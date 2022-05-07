Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper leaves game after stick hits face

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper yanked his mask off and fell to the ice holding his head after being struck by a stick Saturday. Play stopped with 56.6 seconds left in the first period against Nashville. Replays showed Predators center Ryan Johansen’s stick apparently poked through Kuemper’s mask. The goalie was able to skate off and headed to the locker room holding a towel to his face. The top-seeded Avalanche led 2-1 with Kuemper making 10 saves when hurt. He was replaced by Pavel Francouz. Kuemper won both games to start this series.