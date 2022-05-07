Bradley goes low in mud again, leads Wells Fargo by 2

By BEN NUCKOLS

AP Sports Writer

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Keegan Bradley shot the lowest score in bad weather for the second straight day at the Wells Fargo Championship. He leads Max Homa by two shots after a third-round 67 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. About 2 inches of rain has fallen since Friday morning, and temperatures dipped into the low 40s Fahrenheit. Only four players shot in the 60s on the toughest scoring day relative to par on the PGA Tour since the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot. Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn were four shots back. Rory McIlroy shot a 68 after making the cut on the number and trails Bradley by six.