Horse racing’s spotlight shines again on Lukas at 86

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — D. Wayne Lukas still knows his way to the winner’s circle. A filly named Secret Oath got him there with a two-length win in the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks. It was the 86-year-old Hall of Fame trainer’s record-tying fifth Oaks win and first since 1990. Even Lukas’ rival trainers were congratulating him, including Todd Pletcher who apprenticed under Lukas. Lukas long ago set the standard for trainers, becoming the first to earn over $100 million in purses. His 14 Triple Crown race victories are a record, too. Several of his former assistants have gone on to successful careers of their own.