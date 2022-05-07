Kane’s game makes headlines as Oilers take control of series

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane is happy to be making headlines for his on-ice play instead of off-ice controversies. Edmonton’s enigmatic forward has an NHL-best five goals in the past two games of the Western Conference first-round series against Los Angeles. Kane had his first hat trick in a Stanley Cup playoff game on Friday night as the Oilers clobbered the Kings 8-2. The Oilers have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and look to continue their momentum Sunday night in Game 4. Los Angeles won the first game 4-3, but Edmonton has dominated the last two, outscoring the Kings 14-2.