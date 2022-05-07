LEADING OFF: MLB does rain dance, Rays rolling on road

By The Associated Press

A day after six major league games were rained out, the weather could still cause scheduling problems in some places this weekend. The Royals-Orioles game in Baltimore and Rangers-Yankees in New York were called off Friday and set to be made up Sunday as part of doubleheaders. But rain is the forecast for both places Saturday and could make it tough to play the entire series. The Blue Jays-Guardians in Cleveland and Dodgers-Cubs at Wrigley Field are scheduled for split doubleheaders Saturday. It’s supposed to be clear and chilly in those cities for the twinbills. This will be the third doubleheader of the season for José Ramírez and the Guardians at Progressive Field.