Logano takes NASCAR pole; Elliott, Harvick, Hamlin to rear

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Former NASCAR Cup Series champions Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick will start at the rear of the field Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Denny Hamlin will be back there, too. Elliott and Harvick had issues in Saturday’s practice session. Hamlin had problems in qualifying later in the day. All three will have lots of ground to make up on pole-sitter Joey Logano. Logano reached 170.720 mph and turned a fast lap of 28.805 seconds to clinch the top spot in qualifying, edging Kyle Larson. Larson will start second, one row ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammate Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. Brothers Kyle and Kurt Busch will share the third row.