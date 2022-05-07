Lowe’s 2 HRs, Margot’s slam send Rays past Mariners 8-2

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit two solo homers off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales for the seventh multi-homer game of his career, Manuel Margot hit his first grand slam, and the Tampa Bay Rays won their sixth straight, beating the Mariners 8-2. Lowe’s last multi-homer game came on Oct. 2, 2021, when he hit three long balls in a 12-2 win over the New York Yankees. Margot hit a game-winning, three-run homer in the ninth inning of Friday’s win over Seattle. Tampa Bay starter Drew Rasmussen stymied Seattle for five innings. Seattle has lost six straight and 10 of 11.