Race for EPL: Huddersfield-Luton, Forest-Sheff U in playoffs

LONDON (AP) — Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Luton will compete for one promotion place to the Premier League via the playoffs in the second-tier Championship. A low-key final day of the regular season in the Championship ended with Sheffield United and Luton taking the last two playoff spots thanks to wins over Fulham (4-0) and Reading (1-0), respectively. Fulham had already sealed automatic promotion, as champions, along with Bournemouth. The third place will be taken by the winner of the playoffs. In the two-legged semifinals, third-place Huddersfield will play sixth-place Luton and fourth-place Forest will play fifth-place Sheffield United, which is seeking an immediate return to the Premier League.