Rockies rally with two outs in 9th, beat Diamondbacks 4-1

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Yonathan Daza, José Iglesias and Connor Joe hit consecutive, two-out, run-scoring singles in the ninth inning to help the Colorado Rockies rally past the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1. Colorado trailed 1-0 entering the ninth and pieced together four runs off Arizona closer Mark Melancon, who had a 1.08 ERA coming into the game. The Diamondbacks had their four-game winning streak snapped. Colorado’s Daniel Bard worked the ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances this season.