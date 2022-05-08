AP source: Kings hire Mike Brown as new coach

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

A person familiar with the decision says the Sacramento Kings have agreed to hire Golden State assistant Mike Brown as their head coach. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the hiring. ESPN first reported that Brown would get the job. Brown will take over the franchise with the longest playoff drought in NBA history. Brown previously had two stints as head coach in Cleveland where he guided the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007 and had one stint as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown is expected to stay with the Warriors through the playoffs.