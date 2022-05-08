Cavendish wins to mark Giro return, Van der Poel keeps lead

BALATONFÜRED, Hungary (AP) — Mark Cavendish has marked his return to the Giro d’Italia by winning a bunch sprint at the end of the third stage of the Giro d’Italia. Mathieu van der Poel keeps hold of the pink jersey. It’s a 16th stage win in the Giro for the 36-year-old Cavendish and comes after an absence of nine years from the Italian race. It’s also a 53rd win in the three grand tours for the sprint superstar from the Isle of Man. Sunday was the last of three stages in Hungary and the race has its first rest day on Monday as the riders transfer to the Italian island of Sicily.