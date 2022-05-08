Djokovic playing his ‘best’ tennis ahead of French Open

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Novak Djokovic is optimistic about his game going into the French Open despite going another week without a title. The top-ranked Djokovic is yet to win a trophy this season while trying to regain his best form after not being allowed to play in the Australian Open because he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. Djokovic lost to young sensation Carlos Alcaraz in three sets in the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Saturday but said this week was “the best that I have played this year.” The Serb will next play in Rome this week before heading to Roland Garros.