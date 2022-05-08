Fischer, Stanford beat USC 10-7 for women’s water polo title

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Makenzie Fischer scored four goals and Ryann Neushul added three more and Stanford pulled away over the final 3 minutes to beat Southern California 10-7 to win the Cardinal’s eighth NCAA women’s water polo championship in program history. Stanford (25-2) won 11 straight to close the season and its only losses this season came at the hands of USC (20-4). Jewel Roemer scored to give Stanford the lead for good and make it 8-7 with nearly 3 minutes remaining. USC’s Mireia Guiral opened the scoring just 41 seconds into the game and, after Fischer converted from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 less than a minute later, she and Alejandra Aznar scored power-play goals to give the Trojans a 3-1 lead heading into the second quarter.