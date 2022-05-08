Galaxy edge Austin 1-0, move into second place in West

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mark Delgado drilled a shot just inside the left post from 35 yards out in the 6th minute and Jonathan Bond made it stand up to lead the LA Galaxy to a 1-0 victory over Austin FC in MLS action. The victory vaults the Galaxy (7-3-1) over Austin (6-3-2) and into second place in the Western Conference, one point behind front-running LAFC. Bond saved all three shots he faced for the Galaxy. Andrew Tarbell saved four of the five shots he faced for Austin. Austin nearly scored the equalizer in the 89th minute, but Sebastian Driussi had a free kick bounce off the post. Driussi just missed connecting with Danny Hoesen in the 90th.