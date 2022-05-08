Harden, Embiid power 76ers past Heat, even series 2-2

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 116-108 on Sunday night in Game 4 to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Heat won the first two games in Miami with Embiid out with a right orbital fracture and mild concussion. The 76ers won Games 3 and 4 at home with Embiid and his mask in the lineup. Jimmy Butler scored 40 points and nearly one-man willed the Heat to victory. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Miami.