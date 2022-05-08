Marseille wins 3-0 at Lorient to restore 3-point lead in 2nd

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Marseille showed it can cope without injured playmaker Dimitri Payet to win 3-0 at Lorient in the French league and restore its three-point lead in second place. That’s an automatic Champions League spot. Payet is out for the rest of the campaign with a torn calf muscle. Marseille scored through striker Bamba Dieng in the 39th minute, midfielder Matteo Guendouzi shortly after halftime and left winger Gerson in the 67th. Monaco is in third place and is three points behind Marseille with two games left. Rennes can move level with Monaco and into third on goal difference if it wins at French Cup winner Nantes on Wednesday. French champion Paris Saint-Germain hosted Troyes later Sunday.