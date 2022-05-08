Pressure is on Panthers, Rangers, Flames down 2-1 in series

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pressure is squarely on the Florida Panthers, New York Rangers and Calgary Flames down two games to one in their respective first-round series. Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida is considering making some lineup adjustments for Game 4 at the Washington Capitals after a 6-1 loss Saturday. The Rangers could use goaltender Igor Shesterkin returning to his Vezina Trophy-caliber form to even things up with the Pittsburgh Penguins. And the Pacific Division-champion Flames are considering themselves underdogs in their series against the Dallas Stars. The opposite is the Western Conference-top seeded Colorado Avalanche on the verge of sweeping the Nashville Predators.