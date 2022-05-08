Stuttgart draws in Munich to extend fight for survival

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Saša Kalajdžić has earned relegation-threatened Stuttgart a 2-2 draw at league champion Bayern Munich to ensure three teams will be fighting for survival in the Bundesliga’s final round. Kalajdžić’s 52nd-minute equalizer moved Stuttgart three points behind Hertha Berlin and three points ahead of Arminia Bielefeld. Bielefeld still has a mathematical chance of overtaking Stuttgart next weekend to take the relegation playoff place. Stuttgart’s draw ensured Augsburg can no longer be relegated irrespective of its result at Leipzig later Sunday. Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach drew 1-1 earlier in a game with little at stake.