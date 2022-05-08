Skip to Content
West Ham boosts bid for Europa spot by beating Norwich 4-0

NORWICH, England (AP) — Said Benrahma’s double gave West Ham a 4-0 victory over Norwich that helped the east London club’s bid to overtake Manchester United and qualify for the Europa League. Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini also scored for the Hammers. West Ham remains in seventh place which is enough for Europa Conference League qualification. But David Moyes’ side is only three points from sixth place with two games remaining and one in hand on Man United in the final Europa League spot.

