Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
New
Published 5:11 PM

Zverev criticizes ATP Tour over late-night matches

KVIA

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Alexander Zverev has criticized the ATP Tour for its scheduling of late-night matches and says he was at a disadvantage in Sunday’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. The third-ranked Zverev was overpowered by the 19-year-old Spaniard in straight sets. Zverev concedes he probably would have lost to Alcaraz even if he was “fresh,” but says at least it would have been a “better final” if he hadn’t had to go to bed after 4 a.m. local time in the previous nights. 

ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content