AP Source: Suns’ Williams named NBA coach of the year

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says Monty Williams has won NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the award hasn’t been officially announced. The NBA is preparing to make the announcement official later Monday. Phoenix All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker both posted on social media that Williams had won the award.