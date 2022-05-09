Correa avoids major injury, division-leading Twins on a roll

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins dodged a major problem this past week. There were initial concerns that Correa might have a broken finger after Thursday night’s game at Baltimore. Instead, it was only bruised. The Twins have won 14 of 17. They lead the AL Central by three games. Correa was just 4 for 30 through his first eight games with the Twins, but the star shortstop has hit .313 since then. Correa went from Houston to Minnesota last offseason when he signed a $105.3 million, three-year deal.