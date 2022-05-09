Giants release veteran cornerback James Bradberry

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have released veteran cornerback James Bradberry. A starter for the team the past two seasons, including making the Pro Bowl in 2020, Bradberry is a salary cap casualty. He would have been a $21.9 million cap hit, so cutting him Monday will save about $10 million. The team can designate him a post-June 1 release and save another $1.5 million on the cap for 2022. The Giants attempted to trade the 28-year-old Bradberry, but his salary was an obstacle they couldn’t overcome.