Schalke promoted back to Bundesliga after ending Russia ties

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke is coming back to the Bundesliga after a year of transformation on and off the field. A humiliating relegation from the top division galvanized one of Germany’s traditional giants to make changes on the field. Then came the war in Ukraine and Schalke cut ties with the Russian state gas company Gazprom. Schalke’s late surge for promotion this season was mirrored in the game Saturday which secured its return to the Bundesliga. Schalke was down 2-0 at halftime against promotion rival St. Pauli before recovering to win 3-2.