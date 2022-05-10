Austin Riley first of 4 champion Braves to go to arbitration

ATLANTA (AP) — Third baseman Austin Riley became the first of four members of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves to go to a salary arbitration hearing, asking for $4.25 million rather than the team’s $3.95 million offer. Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Steven Wolf and John Woods heard the case virtually. A decision is expected Wednesday, along with the case of St. Louis outfielder Tyler O’Neill, which was heard last Friday by a different panel. Riley set career bests last season with a .303 average, 33 homers and 107 RBIs. He played in 160 games, tying Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson for the NL lead.