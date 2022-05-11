Mercury beat Storm in first of home-and-home set this week

PHOENIX (AP) — Tina Charles had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 19 points and six assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 97-77 in the first of a home-and-home set this week. Seattle was without star Breanna Stewart due to health and safety protocols, and Phoenix was missing center Brittney Griner, who is being detained in Russia. Phoenix plays at Seattle on Saturday. After that, there will be one more chance to see Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi play against each other in the regular season. Taurasi made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Phoenix. Bird also made four 3-pointers for Seattle and scored 14 points.