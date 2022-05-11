NFL teams use engaging videos to elevate schedule release

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

The biggest day on the NFL calendar for social media departments at the 32 teams isn’t a game, the draft or the start of free agency. It is schedule release day. Much like coaches spend hours on game planning and players hone their craft on the practice field, digital departments have spent months planning and shooting video that will go live when the entire 2022 regular-season schedule is released Thursday night. Most teams are sparing no effort to come up with unique ways to showcase their upcoming games.