Wiseman plays, Kuminga, Warriors top Spurs in Summer League

LAS VEGAS (AP) — James Wiseman returned and Jonathan Kuminga capped a big night with a tiebreaking free throw with 8.1 seconds left, leading the Golden State Warriors to an 86-85 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at the Las Vegas Summer League. Recovering from April 2021 surgery to repair torn cartilage in his right knee, Wiseman didn’t play in the NBA this season and appeared in just three G League games in March before being shut down. The 21-year-old Wiseman, a 7-foot center taken with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting with two blocks in 19 minutes.