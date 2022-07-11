Big Papi admits to being a little floppy on induction speech

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — David Ortiz made a Hall of Fame career out of staring down pitchers with the game on the line. Looking out at the Cooperstown crowd for his induction speech is a whole different story. The longtime Red Sox slugger says he is “freaking out” about it and can’t wait for it to be over with. Ortiz was a 10-time All-Star who helped Boston win three World Series championships. He will be the 58th first-ballot Hall of Famer when he is inducted on July 24. He says all the walk-off hits were just part of being a ballplayer, but making a Hall of Fame induction speech isn’t anything he ever expected.