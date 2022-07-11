Díaz gets 3 hits as Tampa Bay Rays beat Boston Red Sox 10-5

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz had three hits, scored three times and drove in three runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5. It was Díaz’s 10th multihit game since June 26. Tampa Bay had dropped four of six, including a three-game series sweep at lowly Cincinnati over the weekend. Luke Bard pitched three innings for his first win with the Rays. J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo had two hits apiece for the Red Sox, who have given up 25 runs in losing their last three games against the Rays.