Rays’ Franco, Kiermaier back on injured list indefinitely

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will have surgery Tuesday on his right wrist. Franco has a hamate injury. He left Saturday’s 5-4 loss at Cincinnati after fouling off a 100.2 mph Hunter Greene pitch before striking out. Manager Kevin Cash says the 21-year-old Franco will be sidelined for five to eight weeks. The Rays placed Franco and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list on Sunday. Kiermaier is dealing with left hip inflammation. He will see a hip specialist in Tennessee after the All-Star break.