NBA stiffens take foul penalty, will keep play-in tournament

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA has completed the process of changing the transition take foul rule, ending years of discussion about what to do with the long-maligned tactic. And the play-in tournament is going to be around for the foreseeable future. The league’s board of governors finalized those two matters Tuesday by approving a plan to award one free throw when teams are disadvantaged by the take foul. They also removed the “experimental” designation from the play-in element to the postseason.