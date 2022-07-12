Suspect charged in LA assault of Olympic volleyball player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California prosecutors say a man with a criminal history has been charged with assaulting a former Olympic volleyball player last week in downtown Los Angeles. Kim Glass was a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and said she suffered multiple facial bone fractures when someone hurled a metal object, possibly a pipe, at her. Police identified the suspect as Semeon Tesfamariam. Officials say he faces a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect has an attorney to speak on his behalf. Glass says she believes her vision will be OK and thanked her doctor for stiches near an eyebrow.