Urías stars as Orioles beat Cubs 4-2 for 9th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a two-run homer and made a big defensive play, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 for their ninth straight victory. Jorge Mateo also homered as Baltimore reached .500 for the first time this season. It’s the longest win streak for the Orioles since the franchise won 13 straight in September 1999. Baltimore right-hander Jordan Lyles pitched seven innings of two-run ball in his second straight win. All-Star Ian Happ homered for Chicago, which dropped its fifth in a row.