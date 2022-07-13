Birthday boy LeMahieu scores in 10th, Yanks beat Reds 7-6

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu capped his 34th birthday by sliding across the plate on Alexis Díaz’s second straight wild pitch in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 and stop a three-game losing streak. Luis Severino allowed three consecutive homers in a span of four pitches in the second inning as Cincinnati built a 4-0 lead, then left with right shoulder tightness. Cincinnati allowed five unearned runs, four on Jonathan India’s error on Anthony Rizzo’s potential inning-ending double-play grounder in the third.