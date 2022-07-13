Crawford’s RBI single completes Giants’ rally past D-backs

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending RBI single and the San Francisco Giants rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3. Wilmer Flores tied the game in the eighth with a pinch-hit homer. Belt started San Francisco’s rally with a solo homer in the seventh as the Giants took two of three from the D-backs and won their first series since June 17-19 at Pittsburgh. Ketel Marte homered for the D-backs, who have lost 17 of their last 19 games at Oracle Park. The Giants have won four of five since a 4-14 stretch.