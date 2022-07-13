Hurricanes get Brent Burns from Sharks for blue-line boost

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired defenseman Brent Burns from San Jose. The team hopes the veteran blue liner will help them make a deeper postseason push. The Hurricanes sent forward Steven Lorentz, a goaltender prospect and conditional third-round draft pick to the Sharks. The 37-year-old Burns won the Norris Trophy in 2017 as the league’s top defenseman. The move comes as Carolina looks to take another step in the postseason after two straight second-round exits.