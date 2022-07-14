White Sox rout Twins 12-2, extend win streak to three games

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Robert hit his first grand slam, Johnny Cueto pitched six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 12-2 to extend their winning streak to three games. Robert’s 452-foot blast to the second deck in left field gave the White Sox a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning. He added a run-scoring single in the sixth inning and a double in the eighth for his third consecutive three-hit game. Andrew Vaughn also homered and drove in two runs for Chicago, and Tim Anderson added two hits and scored three runs. Sebby Zavala hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Twins infielder Nick Gordon. Cueto (4-4) gave up one run and seven hits over six innings while throwing a season-high 118 pitches. He pitched out of trouble in the first three innings.