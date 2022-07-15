49ers turn team over to QB Trey Lance in 2022

By The Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers bounced back from an injury-filled 2020 season to make it all the way to the NFC title game last season with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. Now the offense is set to be turned over to Trey Lance with San Francisco hoping the player they traded three first-round picks to take can be the piece to take the Niners over the top. Lance has plenty of stars around him led by Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Trent Williams on offense and Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Arik Armstead on defense.