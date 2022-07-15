Hammer thrower changes nations to US, eager for track worlds

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The hammer thrower from Ohio went to the Tokyo Games representing Nigeria last summer. Before she even got to throw, Annette Echikunwoke was informed she couldn’t compete for not meeting anti-doping testing requirements in the lead-up to the Games. An administration error through the federation. It led her to switch countries and her application was approved the day before her event at U.S. championships. She finished third to earn a spot at the world championships and compete wearing the red, white and blue.